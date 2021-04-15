Ava Seniors Announce Future Plans

Submitted Photos (Above, left to right): Alyssa Wallace was accepted to James River College to pursue a degree in Leadership. Flint Sallee was accepted to Drury University to pursue a degree in Education. He has also accepted an athletic scholarship with the Drury Track & Field Team. Flint is the son of Toby and Dani Sallee. Colby Miles was accepted to Valley Forge Military College in Wayne, Pennsylvania on a two-year ROTC Scholarship. After two years, he will then be commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant for the United States Army. Colby is the son of Wade and Michelle Miles and Kimberly Rust. Alyssa is the daughter of Ron & Lacey Wallace. Makynna Wallace was accepted to James River College to pursue a degree in Leadership. Makynna Wallace is the daughter of Ron & Lacey Wallace