The Missouri Assessment Program (MAP) will begin for middle school students the final week of April. Following is the schedule for 5th – 8th grade.

5th Grade

Science – April 26-27

Math – April 29-30

ELA – May 4-5

6th Grade

ELA – April 27-28

Math – May 4-5

7th Grade

ELA – April 27-28

Math – May 5-6

8th Grade

Science – April 26-27

Math – April 29-30

ELA – May 4, 5, & 6