Ava City Council: City Employees Sworn In

On Tuesday, April 11th, the Ava Board of Aldermen convened for a business session at 5 p.m.

Ordinance 1090

The Aldermen voted to approve the results of the municipal election last week as certified by Douglas County Clerk Karry Davis.

Oath of Office

Burrely Loftin was sworn in as Mayor.

Suzanne Welsh was sworn in as City Clerk.

Billy Stewart was sworn in as East Ward Alderman.

Noel Dye was sworn in as West Ward Alderman.

Larry Tyrell was sworn in as City Attorney.

Reggie Johnson was sworn in as Chief of Police.

Peggy Porter was sworn in as City Treasurer.

Stan Lovan was reappointed as President of the Board of Aldermen.

Other Appointments

Mayor Loftin said Scotty Upchurch would be sworn in as Ava Fire Chief. Stacy Henry would be appointed as Collector, Greg Taylor and Orrin Alcorn would be appointed to the Planning and Zoning Commission, and David Overcast appointed as Ava Chief of Police on April 28th when Reggie Johnson retires.

City Finances

City Treasurer Peggy Porter reported that the city had $3.77 Million across its funds, but with some end-of-fiscal-year expenses would bring those numbers down a bit. She said the city reserve funds were at $1.9 Million.

Ordinance 1091

The Aldermen voted 4-0 to approve Ordinance 1091, authorizing the Mayor the city to engage with Strukel Electric for the MoDOT Airport Lighting Grant Project.

Brush Truck Overhaul

Mayor Loftin said one of the city’s brush trucks was in need of an in-frame engine overhaul. He expected the job to cost around $7,000.

Sand Filters

Loftin said the filter work at the Waste Water Treatment Plant was now complete. Two of the three sand filters have been replaced at a cost of approximately $300,000.

MoDOT Transportation Alternative Program

Mayor Loftin said the city had not been successful in getting the MoDOT TAP grant.

Well #6 Down

Mayor Loftin said that crews had recently found city well #6 down, possibly struck by lightning. A new pump was installed and the well will be back in service after some initial testing.

Citywide Clean Up

Loftin said the city-wide cleanup is scheduled for May 3-7.

Water Lines

Loftin reported that the waterline project on South Jefferson was almost complete. Two more houses were connected to the new 10” water line. The Church of Christ was the last building to be added. Loftin said over 4,000 feet of old waterline would be abandoned when this project was complete.

Closed Session

The board of aldermen voted 4-0 to hire Quintin Vaughn to fill a vacancy in the maintenance department.

Attendance

Councilmen present were Billy Stewart, Noel Dye, Keith Jones, and Stan Lovan.

Video

Video from the Ava Board of Aldermen meeting will be posted to the Douglas County Herald’s website at douglascountyherald.com.

Next Meeting

City officials and aldermen will reconvene on April 27th at 5 p.m. at City Hall. Meetings are open to the public.