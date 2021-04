The American Legion Post 112 in Ava recently honored local first-responders and a student with awards.

The Post awarded Law Enforcement Officer of the Year to Reggie Johnson, Chief of the Ava Police Department.

Firefighter of the year went to Curley Rawlins of the City of Ava fire crew.

EMT of the year went to Rick Miller, who also serves as Douglas County’s Coroner.

Student of the year went to Jesse Bruffett.