Vaccinations Available in West Plains on Friday, April 9th

WEST PLAINS, MO – Ozarks Healthcare and Missouri State University West Plains (MSU – WP) will partner to present a community COVID-19 vaccination event at MSU – WP’s Lybyer Technology Center on Friday, April 9, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Lybyer Technology Center is located at 605 W. Main St. in West Plains.

Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to eligible attendees. Those interested in attending the event are required to sign up through the Missouri Vaccine Navigator at covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/, using the event code 63793 to register.

If internet accessibility is an issue, the Navigator Hotline can be reached by calling 877-435-8411.

All Missourians will be eligible to receive a vaccine on April 9. For full tier definitions, visit: https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/priority/.

Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine only requires one dose for maximum effectiveness, so those who receive a vaccine at Friday’s clinic will not need to return for a second (booster) dose.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines and future mass vaccination clinic announcements, please visit www.ozarkshealthcare.com.