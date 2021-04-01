Rose Marie Harris, 83 years, 1 month, 23 days old passed away on March 29, 2021 with her children by her side.

Rose was born February 6, 1938 in Milwaukee, WI to Jack and Luella (Windlick) Bien.

On October 27, 1956, Rose and Tom Harris were united in marriage at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Durand, WI and to this union they were blessed with nine children.

She was a devout member of St. Leo The Great Catholic Church in Ava. Rose was very involved in the community. She served on the Ava Area Chamber of Commerce and was Grannie Poke for the longtime festival, Poke Salat Days in Douglas County. She was instrumental in establishing Heart of the Hills Food Harvest in Ava and was appointed on May 6, 1999, on the SB 40 Board, (DOCO) as their President until 2019. Her passions in life were family and friends, her flower beds, her hummingbirds and her bird feeders, and rock picking. She loved people and it showed. Rose was a humanitarian. She took great pride and joy in serving others and her community and it never stopped. She was the Matriarch to her family and to her community.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Tom; three children; Michael, Catherine and Carol, her brother, John “Sonny” Bien and son-in-law, Bob Mason.

She is survived by her six children and their spouses; Dawn and Kenny Keith, Willard, MO; Scott and Kima Harris, Mansfield, MO; Patty Wettern, Springfield, MO; Margaret Mason, Crane, MO; Mindy and Jeff Lems, Springfield, MO; and Tussy and T.J. Schmacht, Ava, MO, 23 grandchildren, 57 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren; her sister Carol Besse, Rochester, MN; and brother Ronald and wife Corine Bien, Eau Clair, WI, sister-in-law and her husband, Joanne & Tom Keute, Pine Island, MN; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many many friends!

Her Memorial Mass will be Monday, April 5, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. in the St. Leo The Great Catholic Church in Ava with Father Leo Arockismary officiating. Her Rosary will be one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the Heart of the Hills Food Harvest or Options Pregnancy Center of Ava. Per Rose’s request cremation services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Online condolences may be offered online at www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com. May her legacy live on through us all!