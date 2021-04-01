Melissa Payne Named Ava R-1 Assistant Superintendent

The Ava R-I Schools have named Melissa Payne as Assistant Superintendent, filling the vacancy to be left by current Assistant Superintendent Aaron Dalton. Dalton is moving into the Superintendent role next fall.

According to the School’s press release, “Mrs. Payne is completing her 10th year in education, the last three of which she served as the Elementary Principal for the Sparta R-III School District.

Mrs. Payne comes to the district with an established track record of supporting teachers in instructional planning, curriculum development, assessment of student learning, and interventions. Mrs. Payne has collaborated with families, staff, and community members throughout numerous programs including those intended to increase parent involvement and student achievement.

She has marked her career with innovative thinking, including the establishment of a Teacher Leader program. Mrs. Payne has been previously nominated for Distinguished New Principal recognition through Southwest MAESP, as well as recognition from Springfield Business Journal’s 40 under 40. Mrs. Payne stated, “I am so honored to be joining the Ava R-I School District. Ava is a school that excels in academic achievement and quality extracurricular activities. I hope to continue a culture where all students encounter rigorous and relevant instruction, as well as activities that prepare them for college, their careers, and life.” Mrs. Payne along with her husband, Scott enjoy spending time outdoors with their two children- Blayze, 6 and Blakely, 4. Mrs. Payne shared, “We are so excited to be joining the Ava Bear community, which values relationships and learning.”