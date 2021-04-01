Luna Belle White, 94, of Springfield, Mo., passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. She was born October 16, 1926 to Herman Benjamin Frye and Etta Leona Whitacre in Ava, Mo.

Luna was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 45 years, William (Ellis) White, 3 brothers and 3 sisters, 1 granddaughter, and other cherished family members.

She is survived by her children; son, Bob White and wife Janice, daughter Sue Tyler, daughter Brenda Teeslink and husband Charlie all of Springfield, Mo.; son, John White and wife Teresa of Rogersville, Mo. Grandchildren; Jeff, Christina, Ryan, Meagan, Michael, Ben, Alyssa and Matthew; 14 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. 1 sister Martha Marshall and 1 brother Jim Frye.

Luna enjoyed quilting and made numerous beautiful quilts over her lifetime and, took great pride in them. But her family was her greatest joy in life. She really enjoyed family fish fries and hanging out with her siblings and nieces and nephews. But most of all she loved and adored her children, and grandchildren so very much. If you talked with her for very long, she would always make sure you knew how proud she was of all of them.

Visitation for Luna was Tuesday, March 30th, 2021 at 1 pm, followed by the service at 2, at Herman Lohmeyer Funeral Home 500 E. Walnut Springfield, Mo. Pastor Wayne Bushnell was officiating, Burial was at Greenlawn North Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the Fannon Cemetery, Squires, Mo. in lieu of flowers.