Submitted Photo The March Citizens of the Month for Ava High School are Ethan Donley and Ava Johnson. Ethan is a junior at Ava High School. He is the son of Joe and Wendy Donley. Ethan’s clubs and activities include NHS, Leadership, and Basketball. His community projects include working with the backpack program and coaching pee wee basketball. Ethan’s plans after high school are undecided, but he plans to attend a local college or university. Ava Johnson is also a junior at Ava High School. She is the daughter of John and Janee Johnson. Her clubs and activities include NHS, FBLA, Student Council, and TREND. Ava’s community projects include volunteering at the nursing home and shop with a cop at Christmas time. After high school, Ava plans on attending a four year college and majoring in elementary education.