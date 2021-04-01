Ava Senior Center By Tommy Roberts

Sue, Joretta, and Joe came in first, second, and third place in the Pitch Tournament. Ila missed out by one point.

If your dog is barking at the back door and your wife is yelling at the front door, who do you let in first? The dog, of course. He’ll shut up once you let him in.

The Foot Clinic is by appointment only. Use the basement entrance when you come in.

You can’t change how people treat you or what they say about you. All you can do is change how you react to it. – Gandhi

Come by for an April calendar of activities and the Lunch Counter menu. In April we will start serving on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with the exception of Election Day, April 6. No meals that day.

Experience is a wonderful thing. It enables you to recognize a mistake when you make it again.

T.O.P.S. continues to meet in the basement on Monday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

Pool Tournament is held on the second and fourth Wednesday. Come and see if you can beat Lee.

East Ward voting upstairs in the main dining hall on Tuesday, because the CBCO blood drive will be in the basement. Come down and give some blood that is needed for the hospitals in our area.

Happy Easter to everyone! Remember it is not about the bunny or the decorated eggs. It is about the tomb being empty.

Know how to prevent sagging? Just eat until the wrinkles fill out.

Until next week, have a good ‘un.