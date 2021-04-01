Ava Homeschoolers and MSHSAA Sponsored Activities: Survey Results

by Michael Boyink/[email protected]

The Ava R-I schools recently published the results of a survey designed to gauge interest in local homeschoolers taking part in MSHSAA sponsored activities.

The survey had eleven responses.

Of those, three students had interest in participating in MSHSAA regulated activities.

Activities homeschoolers were interested in included:

Girls Basketball

Bass Fishing

Girls Cross Country

Dance/Pom team

Music – band

Music – vocal

Scholar Bowl

Softball

Girls Track and Field

Volleyball

When asked to rank their answers to the question “I believe homeschool students living in the Ava R-1 School District should be allowed to participate in MSHSAA sponsored activities.”

Eight total survey respondents responded with:

(4): “Strongly disagree”

(1): “Disagree”

(3): “Strongly agree”