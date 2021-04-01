Ava Homeschoolers and MSHSAA Sponsored Activities: Survey Results
by Michael Boyink/[email protected]
The Ava R-I schools recently published the results of a survey designed to gauge interest in local homeschoolers taking part in MSHSAA sponsored activities.
The survey had eleven responses.
Of those, three students had interest in participating in MSHSAA regulated activities.
Activities homeschoolers were interested in included:
Girls Basketball
Bass Fishing
Girls Cross Country
Dance/Pom team
Music – band
Music – vocal
Scholar Bowl
Softball
Girls Track and Field
Volleyball
When asked to rank their answers to the question “I believe homeschool students living in the Ava R-1 School District should be allowed to participate in MSHSAA sponsored activities.”
Eight total survey respondents responded with:
(4): “Strongly disagree”
(1): “Disagree”
(3): “Strongly agree”