Ava High Schoolers Make Plans for Future

(Top Left to right) Ava High School Students Sydney Gunter, Colton Marler and Katlyn McFarlin. Sydney Gunter, daughter of Tom and Tammy Gunter, was accepted to Tacoma Community College where she plans to pursue a degree in Nuclear Medicine Technology. Colton Marler, son of Clint and Shellie Marler, placed 5th in the welding competition at MTI Colton will be attending Midwest Technical Institute. Katlyn McFarlin, daughter of Brian and Heather McFarlin, was accepted to Drury University. She plans to pursue a degree in Elementary Education and one day would like to teach Kindergarten. (Left)James Pueppke, son of Kirk and Shauna Pueppke, placed 9th in a welding competition at Missouri Technical Institute and was awarded a $500 scholarship and a new pair of welding gloves. James plans to pursue a degree in welding and is currently weighing his options between MTI and OTC.