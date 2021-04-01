Ava Head Start Enrolling for Next Year

Ava Head Start is accepting children’s applications for the coming school year. Children must be three or four years old on or before July 31, 2021. We encourage parents to discover what Head Start offers. You are invited to call us at 417-683-5217 or stop by the Ava Head Start Center located 2 miles down Y Highway on the left.

Head Start works with the whole child to get him or her ready for kindergarten. We promote early education, health and wellness, and we provide disability services and social services. We offer parents opportunities to engage in all aspects of the program.