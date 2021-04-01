The Fourteenth annual Ava High School Alumni Basketball games will be held Friday, April 30 at the Ava High School gymnasium.

The girls game will begin at 6 p.m. and be followed by the boys game at 7:30 p.m.

The participation fee is $10. Each participant will receive a t-shirt. Participants are asked to pre-register for shirt count. The money raised will be used for the Mandy Hampton Scholarship Award.

More than 40 former Ava High School players participated in last years alumni game.

Persons can contact athletic director Rex Sawyer, [email protected], to register. Graduation year and t-shirt size are needed.