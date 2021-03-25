Mary “Carol” Moore, 86, of Ava, Missouri, passed away on March 10, 2021.

Carol was born in Delta, Colorado on December 12, 1934. She married Jack Handley in October 1955. Jack and Carol had Charlene, Smokey and Laura. They resided in Las Vegas, Nevada. After divorcing, Carol and Laura moved back to Eagle, Colorado where Carol always thought of as home. Carol married Raymond Moore in June 1982. Carol and Ray retired to Ava, Missouri in 1993 where they resided on a small farm. Ray and Carol were both lifetime members of Eastern Star and they attended in both Eagle, Colorado and in Ava, Missouri.

Carol is survived by Charlene & Mark Vinyard; Smokey and Lisa Handley; Laura and Steve Walker; Ellery and Jim Willyard; and Kim Moore. She is survived by 15 grandchildren and more than 18 great grandchildren.

At this time there will not be a funeral service. A memorial service is planned for the summer of 2021.