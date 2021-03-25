All Conference Basketball

Seven Ava High School basketball players have been named to the South Central Association All-Conference teams.

Ava Lady Bear Sara Mendel and Ava Bear Andrew Dalton received first team recognition.

Receiving second team recognition were Lady Bears Hannah Evans and Olivia Gastineau. Ava Bear Blayne Mendel also received second team recognition.

Lady Bear Lexie Gastineau and Bear Quinton Donley received honorable mention recognition.

Bears named to the All-District team were Andrew Dalton and Blayne Mendel.

Lady Bears named to the All-District team were Sara Mendel, Olivia Gastineau and Hannah Evans.

Nathan Houk was named the Class 4 District 11 girls Coach of the Year.