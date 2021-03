2021 Spring Soccer Schedule

U4 Upper Park

Game 1, 03/27/21

9:00 AM

Excel Construction LLC Vs Lazy F Ranch

9:35 AM

Pro DesignVs

Alliance Roof Solutions

Game 2, 04/03/21

9:00 AM

Pro DesignVs

Excel Construction LLC

9:35 AM

Alliance Construction LLC Vs Lazy F Ranch

Game 3, 04/10/21

9:00 AM

Pro Design Vs Lazy F Ranch

9:35 AM

Excel Construction LLC Vs Alliance Roof Solutions

Game 4, 04/17/21

9:00 AM

Pro DesignVs

Alliance Roof Solutions

9:35 AM

Lazy F Ranch Vs Excel Construction LLC

04/17/21 Trophy Day

No Tournament in the U4 Age Group

Any Sickness – Please Stay Home

End Game with an Elbow Bump with Opposing Team.

TEAM SHIRTS & SHIN GUARDS ARE MANDATORY ON GAME DAYS!

Cancellations will be posted on Ava Parks Facebook & KKOZ 92.1 FM

MAKE UP DATE IF NEEDED IS 04/24/21

U6 Upper Park

Game 1, 03/27/21

9:00 AM

Impressions Vs Precision Automotive

9:45 AM

Double D Designs Vs Casey’s General Store

10:30 AM

Precision Automotive Vs

Wolfe Farms

Game 2 04/03/21

9:00 AM

Impressions Vs Double D Designs

9:45 AM

Precision Automotive Vs

Casey’s General Store

10:30 Double D Designs Vs

Wolfe Farms

Game 3, 04/10/21

9:00 AM

Impressions Vs

Casey’s General Store

9:45 AM

Precision Automotive Vs Wolfe Farms

10:30 AM

Casey’s General Store Vs

Double D Designs

Game 4, 04/17/21

9:00 AM

Impressions Vs Wolfe Farms

9:45 AM

Double D Designs Vs Precision Automotive

10:30 AM

Impressions Vs

Casey’s General Store

04/24/21 Will be the Tournament. If we need the make up day, 05/01/21 will be tournament.

U8 Upper Park

Game 1, 03/27/21

11:15 AM

Cheyney Auction Vs Ruby Garden

12:15 PM

Ron Mace Gravel Hauling Vs B & J’s Heating & Air

Game 2, 04/03/21

11:15 AM

Ron Mace Gravel Hauling Vs Cheyney Auction

12:15 PM

Ruby GardenVs

B & J’s Heating & Air

Game 3, 04/10/21

11:15 AM

Ruby GardensVs

Ron Mace Gravel & Hauling

12:15 PM

Cheyney AuctionVs

B & J’s Heating & Air

Game 4, 04/17/21

11:15 AM

Ruby GardenVs

Cheyney Auction

12:15 PM

Ron Mace Gravel HaulingVs

B&J’s Heating & Air

U10 Lower Park

Game 1, 03/27/2110:00 AM

Crystal Lake Fisheries Vs

Vaccaro’s Pizza & Pasta

11:15 AM

Ava Bears Vs Casey’s General Store

Game 2, 04/03/2110:00 AM

Casey’s General StoreVsVaccaro’s Pizza & Pasta

11:15 AM

Ava Bears Vs

Crystal Lake Fisheries

Game 3, 04/10/21

10:00 AM

Crystal Lake Fisheries Vs Casey’s General Store

11:15 AM

Vaccaro’s Pizza & Pasta Vs Ava Bears

Game 4, 04/17/2110:00 AM

Vaccaro’s Pizza & Pasta Vs Crystal Lake Fisheries

11:15 AM

Ava Bears Vs

Casey’s General Store

U14 Lower Park

Game 1, 03/27/21

8:50 AM

Cahow’s Inflatables Vs Outdoor Oasis

12:00 PM

Ava Martial Arts Vs Ava Parks & Recreation

Game 2, 04/03/21

8:50 AM

Ava Martial ArtsVs

Cahow’s Inflatables

12:00 PM

Ava Parks & Recreation Vs Outdoor Oasis

Game 3, 04/10/21

8:50 AM

Outdoor Oasis Vs Ava Martial Arts

12:00 PM

Cahow’s Inflatables Vs Ava Parks & Recreation

Game 4, 04/17/21

8:50 AM

Outdoor Oasis Vs

Cahow’s Inflatables

12:00 PM

Ava Martial Arts Vs Ava Parks & Recreation

