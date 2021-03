The Community Teachers Association (CTA) is sponsoring a School Board Candidate Forum on Tuesday, March 23rd at 6:00 p.m. at the Ava R-1 High School Gym.

The moderated event will feature the candidates answering questions submitted by Ava teachers.

The CTA is an unofficial group representing Ava School Teachers. According to Ava Superintendent Jason Dial, teachers Karen Allcorn and Wendy Thompson are the representatives for the group.