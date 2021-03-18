Nursing Home Visits Allowed Again

It’s been a long time coming.

But you can now visit loved ones who live in nursing homes.

Like Ava Place or Heart of the Ozarks.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) recently announced new guidance on nursing home visits.

Facilities should allow indoor or outdoor visits at all times and for all residents.

Unless.

There are “certain scenarios” that would limit those visits. Per the guidelines, those scenarios include:

Unvaccinated residents, if the COVID-19 county positivity rate is greater than 10 percent and less than 70 percent of residents in the facility are fully vaccinated.

Residents with confirmed COVID-19 infection, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, until they have met the criteria to discontinue transmission-based precautions.

Residents in quarantine, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, until they have met criteria for release from quarantine.

And of course, everyone should still take all necessary precautions to prevent spreading COVID-19.