Michelle Blakey, age 54, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Cox Hospital in Springfield, Missouri. She was born on February 2, 1967 in Exeter, California to Robert D. Gunter and Carmelita (Hernandez) Miller. Michelle attended Gainesville High School and was a member of the Class of 1985. Michelle had three children: Ashley, Austin, and Marquita. Michelle and Ellis Blakey were joined in marriage on October 17, 2015. He truly was the love of her life and they spent the last six years very happy together.

Michelle worked all her life. She spent many years waitressing and working as an in-home healthcare worker. Whatever she did, she always had a heart for people. Michelle lived each day to the fullest. She was always laughing and making people laugh. She had an uncanny ability to connect with and make an impression on everyone she met.

She is survived by her husband Ellis, daughter Ashley Hamby, son Austin Hamby, daughter Marquita Coney, stepson Chase Blakey, stepson Jonathan Blakey and wife Annie, ten grandchildren, four step grandchildren, her mother Carmelita Miller, brother Bruce Gruver and wife Tammy, brother Robert Gunter, Jr., sister Vanessa Miller and husband Todd, and two sisters in Oklahoma. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and countless friends.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Ava Assembly of God.