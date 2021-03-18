Joe “Cub” Lafferty

Joseph Elvis Lafferty, 90 years, 9 months, 19 days old, passed peacefully to Heaven on March 10, 2021 at his daughter’s home in Springfield, MO with all his family by his side.

Joe was born May 21, 1930 in Breeden, MO in Douglas County to Ellis Theodore and Bertha Agnes (Nelson) Lafferty.

Joe was a self employed Masonry contractor and a preacher.

On September 27, 1948 Joe and Frances L. Morris were united in marriage in Springfield, MO and to this union were blessed with 10 children.

She preceded in death in 1991. Later on he married Clara (Davis) Latimer on June 17, 1993 in Sparta, MO and were blessed to be together for 25 years.

Joe was a member and Pastor of the Breeden Freewill Baptist Church. He had held revivals all over other communities and tri-state area. Joe loved music playing in many area music jams and churches. He was always actively involved in the church and caring for many families in need. He loved the Lord and was a true servant. Joe will be greatly missed, but we know he’s in the presence of the LORD. His legacy of faith and love will live on in his family and friends.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, his wives, Frances and Clara, his two sons, Larry and Keith Lafferty, grandson, Clinton Ray Lafferty, two sons-in-laws, Randy Sisco and Rick Crawshaw, two brothers, Melvin and Melvis, five sisters, Irene, Lodene, Ethel Mae, Marie and Ruth.

He is survived by his eight children and their spouses, Jimmie & Janice Lafferty, David & Stephenie Lafferty, Kerry & Lisa Lafferty, daughters-in-laws, Regina Lafferty and Jeanette Lafferty, June & John Durden, Judy & Mike Willis, Jean Crawshaw, Debra & Rick Bilyeu, and Sue Sisco, 35 grandchildren, 89 great grandchildren, 31 great great grandchildren, 1 great grandchild & 1 great great grandchild on the way, a sister, Ruby LeJeune, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services for Joe were Monday, March 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Stillings Cemetery. A Visitation was Sunday, March 14th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Officiating was James Aaron Lafferty. Memorials may be made to Gideon’s International or Stillings Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 we requested everyone to wear a mask if attending. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.