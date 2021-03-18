James Thomas “Tom” McSwain

James Thomas McSwain, 76 years, 24 days old, passed to Heaven on March 10, 2021 at his home with family by his side.

Tom was born February 17, 1945 in Thornfield, MO to Kerman and Irene (Smith) McSwain.

On July 16, 1966 Tom and Judy Posey were united in marriage at Ava, MO at Everett and Carrie Posey’s home. They were blessed with two daughters, Angie and Andi.

Tom owned and operated McSwain Auto Body in Ava. He was a hard worker and also enjoyed working as a mechanic. Tom could fix just about anything and he loved the challenge. He loved restoring and painting classic cars. Tom’s legacy of his work and love of cars continues to live on in his family. Tom was a Christian and attended, with Judy, the St. Francis Anglican Church in Ava.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Howard and Gene and one sister, Jewell Blake.

He is survived by his wife Judy, daughters and their spouses, Angie & Bobby Turley and Andi & Clay Kelly, his grandchildren, which were the light of his life, Brandon & Holiday Turley, Brett and Brent Turley, Henry and Sofia Kelly, his siblings, “Junior” McSwain, Evelyn Adams, and Kimberly Morgan, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside services for Tom were Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Ava Cemetery, Ava, MO. Officiating was Reverend Glen Hartley. Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice of charity. Services were conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home of Ava. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.