Ashley Owens-Wilson

Ashley Brooke Owens-Wilson, 45 years, 1 month, 17 days old, passed peacefully to Heaven on March 9, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO with her family by her side.

Ashley was born January 21, 1976 in Springfield, MO to Larry and Vicky (Mackey) Owens.

On July 15, 2000 Ashley and Mark Wilson were united in marriage in Springfield, MO and were blessed with two children, Shael and Ireland.

Ashley received her B.S. Degree in Mass Media and Communications at MSU. She loved photography, especially when photographing her family. She was involved in her kids endeavors such as, Springfield Ballet for Ireland and Shael’s swim teams. Ashley worked at so many things which were centered around her family. She was always ready and willing to help anyone in need. She was a Christian and a member of the Brentwood Christian Church in Springfield. She has always loved her animals. Ashley adored her family and they did her. Her love will live on in her kids, family and those that knew her.

Ashley was preceded in death by her brother, Mark Owens, her grandparents, Mildred & Roy Mackey and Leonard & Mary Owens.

She is survived by her husband, Mark and their two children, Shael and Ireland Wilson all of Battlefield, MO, her father and mother, Larry & Vicky Owens, her sister and husband, Tina & Rick Bruffett, her brother and wife, Luke & Sasha Owens, brother Terry Cornelius and wife Mel, her in-laws, Rodger & Judy Wilson,nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services for Ashley were Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Ava Cemetery, Ava, MO. A visitation was prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. to service time. Officiating was Reverend Emily Bowen-Marler. Family requests memorials be made to Crosslines of Springfield, www.ccozarks.org. Due to Covid -19 we requested masks be worn by attendees. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.