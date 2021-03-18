2021 Ava Preschool and Elementary Enrollment Opens April 5th

Kindergarten Enrollment

Enrollment for kindergarten at Ava R-I for the fall of 2021 will be on Monday April 5 by appointment from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Enrollment will take place in the elementary office. Packets may be picked up in the office prior to enrollment. Filling out a packet in advance will speed the process. Parents enrolling a student will need to provide proof of residency (utility bill, personal property tax receipt, or rent receipt), shot record, birth certificate, proof of health insurance, and social security card (optional). Please contact the elementary office at 683-5450 to schedule your appointment.

Preschool Screening

If your family is interested in sending a child to Ava R-I’s preschool for the fall of 2021, we now have an Interest Form posted to our website: www.avabears.net. The form is on the homepage, underneath the “Headline” section. The link is titled “Ava Early Childhood Interest Form,” and has a green background. This is not an enrollment form. Individuals who complete the Interest Form will be contacted about screening in the following order: top priority is always to our students who are 4 years old before July 31, 2021. Those families will be contacted first, then if we have slots available, we will look at students who are 3 years old as of July 31, 2021.

If you have any questions, please contact the office at 683-5450.