Kirk J. McKinnell, 73 years was found on March 4, 2021. He had been deceased for quite some time at his home from natural causes. It may have been possibly back in November 2020.

Kirk was born June 23, 1947 in Los Angeles, CA. His mother was possibly named Merna or Hamm.

He had lived in Douglas County since 1997 moving from California. He was a Dog Breeder and Kennel operator called the Magic Theater Kennel. He worked through his Magic Theater Recording Studio writing love songs.

Kirk had possibly married several times, one was to a Kathryn Lunt of CA.

I’m sure Kirk had many friends in many states; there’s so much that’s unknown.

He is survived by his neighbor and friends, April Hitchcock and her family, and friends of Mariana and David Cashdan of Paso Robles, CA.

Private burial for Kirk was Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in the Fannon Cemetery, Ava, MO. Pastor Bob Husky bringing the message.