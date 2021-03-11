Jan Allison Sparnicht, 73 years, 7 months 13 days old, passed away on, March 5, 2021 at her home with family by her side.

Jan was born July 22, 1947 in Smithtown, NY to Bill and Patricia (Wiedenkeller) Peirce.

Jan was a Christian and a member of the Ava United Methodist Church.

Jan and Geoff Sparnicht were united in marriage on July 3, 1967 in Elizabeth City, NC and to this union five children were born.

Jan worked at the Ava Place as their administrator for 10 years. And later worked at Ava Walmart for 11 years. She loved her work.

Jan enjoyed visiting with people. She could talk to anyone. She really enjoyed helping senior citizens. She never met a stranger. She loved quilting, cross stitch and flower gardens.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents.

Jan is survived by her husband, Geoff, five children, Trisha Sparnicht, Geoff Sparnicht, Jr., Todd Sparnicht, Kristina Dummermuth and husband, Tony and Brian Sparnicht and wife Carol, ten grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, two sisters, Terry Blair, Mystic, NY and Kim Peirce, Ava, MO, brother, Scott Peirce, Minneapolis, MN and a host of other relatives and friends.

A memorial service for Jan was Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Ava United Methodist Church. Officiating was Pastor John Goldman. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Due to the spread of Covid-19, we requested everyone to wear a mask if attending. Cremation services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Homes, Inc. Ava, Missouri. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.