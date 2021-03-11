City Aldermen Approve Training Reimbursement Plan for Police Officers

by Michael Boyink

On Tuesday, March 9th, the Ava Board of Aldermen convened for a business session at 5 p.m.

City Finances

City Treasurer Peggy Porter said city finances were “steady” with $3.65 Million. She said the city was continuing to move funds into cash reserve funds with the goal of building to 3 months worth (or approximately 25%) of the city budget .

Ordinances

The Aldermen read and approved two ordinances.

#1088

An ordinance for the Mayor to execute and the City Clerk to attest an agreement named Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission Airport Aid Agreement for the Bill Martin Memorial Airport Lighting Project.

#1089

An ordinance of the City of Ava Missouri code of ordinance adopting the officer training reimbursement agreement for the City of Ava Police Department. This agreement allows the city to offer fully paid for training to police officer candidates in exchange for four years of employment with the city.

Completed Projects Recap

Mayor Loftin handed out a list of projects the Aldermen have completed in the past 12 months including repairs and updates at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, updates at the airport, creation of the Veterans Memorial in the City Park, the 10 year comprehensive plan, water line upgrades, water storage tank renovations, sidewalk projects, and the updates to the Ava Square.

Square Project

Loftin said the work on the square was nearly complete with the landscaping the city crews had been working on the last two weeks. Loftin did seek a quote on completely replacing the asphalt in the center, instead of a patched-in job as the original project called for. The Aldermen voted 4-0 to spend an additional $21,000 to completely replace the center asphalt instead.

Pole Attachment Count

Mayor Loftin said he had recently completed an audit of pole attachment agreements with providers including MediaCom and Century Link. He reported finding a difference of five poles.

Water Meters

Loftin said around 400 of the recently purchased water meters had arrived.

Cost of Cold Week

Mayor Loftin said that the recent week of cold and snowy weather had cost the city around $23,000 in road chemicals, frozen water main repairs, frozen water meters, etc.

City Wide Clean-Up

Loftin said the city was planning its next cleanup day on May 3-7.

SE Spring Street

Mayor Loftin reported that a section of SE Spring Street was collapsing and often water-covered. The city plans to put in a low profile culvert to repair the road.

Projects for FY2022

Loftin said he had city crews scouting for projects to consider in the upcoming fiscal year.

Sheriff Office- ID’s Officers

Mayor Loftin said the Douglas County Sheriffs Office had begun creating IDs for the Ava City Officers, which prevented the City from having to purchase the equipment themselves. Officers need the IDs for access to federal buildings, to buy ammo, register for training, etc.

Closed Session

During closed session the board hired Cody Richards for the Electric/Brush Crew.

They also hired Ryan McGinnis as a police officer pending graduation in June.

J D Price tendered his resignation from the Parks Department.

Attendance

Councilmen present were Billy Stewart, Noel Dye, Keith Jones, and Stan Lovan. City Clerk Suzanne Welsh was absent.

Video

Video from the Ava Board of Aldermen meeting will be posted to the Douglas County Herald’s website at douglascountyherald.com.

Next Meeting

City officials and aldermen will reconvene on March 23rd at 5 p.m. at City Hall. Meetings are open to the public.