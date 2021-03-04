Stephanie Nelson

Stephanie Grace Nelson, 76 years, 3 months, 14 days old, passed away on February 27, 2021 at Mercy ER Hospital in Springfield, MO after a long illness.

Stephanie was born on November 13, 1944 in Painesville, Ohio to Robert Elwin and Lillian Eleanor (Youppi) Hubbard.

On November 30, 1962 Stephanie and Thomas George “Buck” Nelson were united in marriage at Simi Valley, CA and to this union were blessed with five children.

Stephanie was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints of Ava. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, crossword puzzles, playing card and board games, baking, and most of all spending time with her family!

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Stephanie is survived by her husband “Buck” Nelson, five children and their spouses,Tom & Vicky Nelson, Betsy & Dan Herrell, Jon & Elaina Nelson, Joey & Jennifer Nelson and Rebecca & Richard Walden, 15 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, two brothers, Karl & Cathy Hubbard, and Eric & Robin Hubbard, one sister, Nicole Lowry, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services for Stephanie were Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Hubbard Cemetery at the Breeden Church in Douglas County. A Visitation was Tuesday prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to service time. Officiating was Jerry Brown. Memorials may be made to Hubbard Cemetery. Due to the spread of Covid-19 we requested everyone to wear a mask if attending. Thank you. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.