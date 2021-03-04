Paul Swearengin

Paul “Dwight” Swearengin of Dogwood was born to Oscar Merlin Swearengin and Ida (Yates) Swearengin on December 2, 1942. He departed this life Saturday, February 27, 2021 at home in Dogwood surrounded by family at the age of 78 years. He was united in marriage to Diana Lee (Roe) Swearengin on September 4, 1993.

Dwight was a man of few words unless he disagreed with you. He was a strong, hard-working and caring man that was always there if you needed something. As child number six out of eight, Dwight was a “protector” in many ways when it came to his family. He was a great man, loving husband and father. Surprisingly, Dwight was able to keep his sanity and hair while raising three daughters. He raised his daughters to be strong and independent like him. Dwight was a homebody but we knew we could always call him to just ask a how to question or ask for his advice day or night.

Dwight is survived by his wife Diana; his daughters Sabrina Carter and husband John of Mansfield Missouri, Shamane Reese and husband Adam of Republic Missouri and Shana Beebe of Ozark along with 13 grandchildren Coy Carter, Cody Carter, Tallana Carter, Tyler Haden, Aaron Haden, Casey Haden, Kyle Reese, Adam Reese Jr, Terrance Watson, Sabrina Wheeler, Dylan Beebe, Brian Beebe, McKenzy Tomkin and 15 great-grandchildren. Dwight also leaves behind a brother Jimmy Swearengin and wife Catherine of Sparta Missouri, a sister Peggy Grimes and husband Jess of Rogersville Missouri, a sister Joan Workman and husband Stanley of Seymour Missouri, a brother Dean Swearengin and wife Dortha of Sparta Missouri and a sister Janis Preston and husband Bill of Sparta Missouri. Dwight also is survived by several nieces, nephews and other caring relatives.

Dwight was preceded in death by his parents Oscar Merlin and Ida (Yates) Swearengin, a brother Tommy Swearengin and wife Floretta, a sister Betty Fitzgerald and husband Emra, as well as two grandchildren Austin Beebe and Amber Reese.

Funeral services for Dwight will be 2:00 P.M. Thursday, March 4, 2021 in Barnes Family Funeral Home, Ozark with Chaplin Richard Ware officiating. Burial will follow in Dogwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday until service time in the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.barnesfamilyfunerals.com.