Mary Evelyn Manis, age 91, was born March 13, 1929 in Allen County Humboldt, Kansas to parents Clarence “Bake” Barton and Lila Standley. She was one of six children, Eucla, Shelby, Pauline, Hubert and Daisy. Working before and after school in her parent’s bakery/café Mary learned the value of hard work and the experience of meeting new people which she continued throughout her life. She traveled and lived extensively throughout the country with her husband and children before coming to Colorado. Mary has lived in Colorado Springs for 47 years. She worked at Fargo’s Pizza Company as a hostess for 23 years. Mary loved the Colorado mountains. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty years Charles W. Manis in January of 2020. Mary raised three sons, Barton, Brian and Barry Manis. She leaves a grandson Jeremy and his wife Yvette and children Cameron, Corbin, and Corrine Manis of Cutler Bay, Florida.