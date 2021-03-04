Local 2020 MSU Graduates

SPRINGFIELD, MO – (02/24/2021)– Missouri State University awarded 1,534 degrees to students in fall 2020. The commencement ceremonies took place Dec. 11, 2020, at JQH Arena.

The following local students earned degrees:

Alayna Brown of Ava graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Psychology.

Rebecca Harris of Ava graduated with a Bachelor of Arts, English, Summa Cum Laude.

Duane Helton of Squires graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Animal Science and Equine Science, Cum Laude.

Chase Willis of Ava graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education, Cum Laude.

Students who graduated with honors completed at least 30 credit hours with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5.