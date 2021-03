Florence Lucille Albin, 86 years, a true light in her family’s world, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away on February 21, 2021.

Graveside services for Florence will be Friday, March 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Ava Cemetery, Ava, MO. Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.