Danny Carmickle

Danny Lee Carmickle, age 76, of Sparta, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, in Cox South Hospital.

He was born April 2, 1944, the son of Chester and Virginia (Jordan) Carmickle. On February 14, 1998, he was united in marriage to Lavonne Kay Davis.

Dan enlisted in the United States Navy on December 29, 1961, proudly serving our country until December 28, 1967, before being honorably discharged. Dan had a love for old cars, he enjoyed showing his old cars, going to car shows, tinkering with cars and lawn mowers and upholstery work.

Dan was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Higgins, sister, Linda Snow, and granddaughter Amber Brake.

Dan is survived by his loving wife, Lavonne Kay Carmickle; four children, Karen Eisman and husband Kenny of Sparta, Kim Loveland of Clever, Jimmy Carmickle and wife Kim of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Maelynn Brake of Springfield; two step-children, Denny Hall and wife Leanna of Sparta, and Daren Hall and wife Holly of Springfield; may grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and loving friends.