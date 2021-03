During Associate Court Day on February 25, 2021, there was a total of 126 criminal cases on the docket with some still being conducted by video. There were 33 felony cases, 79 misdemeanor cases and 14 infractions. There were 15 misdemeanor and/or infraction guilty pleas and 21 failure to appear warrants were issued.

Two cases waived preliminary hearing and are now in Circuit Court. Source: Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office