Absentee voting for Ava Mayor and the Ava R-1 School Board is open for residents at the Douglas County Clerks Office.

The schedule is:

Monday-Friday

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. [Until April 6th].

Saturday, April 3rd

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Monday, April 5th

8 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

April 6th (Election Day)

Polls will be open 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

March 10th, 2021 is the last day to register to vote.