Slippery Roads Contribute to Crashes

by Michael Boyink/[email protected]

Slippery post-snowstorm roads contributed to two accidents in Ava this week.

The first crash occurred at 4:00 A.M. on February 22 on Highway 5, six miles south of Mansfield.. Jonah Smith, 21, of Ava was driving his 1999 Nissan Frontier when the vehicle lost traction, traveled off the roadway, stuck an embankment, and overturned.

Smith was transported by Douglas County Ambulance to Cox South, suffering from moderate injuries. Smith was not wearing a safety device.

The second accident occurred at 7:45 A.M. the same day, on Highway 5 less than a mile south of Ava.

William Pralle, 79, of Bull Shoals, AR was driving his 2006 Ford Ranger when it lost traction o nthe ice covered roadway and struck a 1996 Chevy Van owned by Sergio Luna, 26, of Kansas City, KS.

Luna and his passenger, who both were wearing a seatbelt, sought their own medical treatment. Pralle, who also wore a seatbelt, suffered moderate injuries and was transported by Douglas County Ambulance to Cox South.