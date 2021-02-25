Senator & State Reps Meet with Area Officials to Discuss Bills Affecting Area Law Enforcement

On Friday February 12, 2021, area law enforcement leaders attended a meeting at Shield Solutions in eastern Douglas County. Senator Karla Eslinger reached out to Sheriff Chris Degase regarding several Senate and House Bills that directly impact law enforcement. Sheriff Chris Degase then reached out to area law enforcement and arranged the meeting with the assistance of Greg and Pepper Martin at Shield Solutions, who paid for and arranged for lunch to be catered in.

Senator Eslinger was joined by her Chief of Staff Dan Enemann, State Rep. Travis Smith District 155, State Rep. Hannah Kelly District 141, State Rep. David Evans District 154, State Rep. Ron Copeland District 143, and State Rep Benny Cook District 142.

All in all, Sheriff Chris Degase feels the meeting was very productive and everyone in attendance had an opportunity to express their concerns over different bills and the impact it would have on rural law enforcement.

This is the first meeting of this type that Sheriff Chris Degase is aware of in rural Missouri with this many in attendance not only by Law Enforcement but Senators and State Representatives. Now this group of Elected Officials can return to Jefferson City and be the voice for Law Enforcement in rural Missouri.

Senator Eslinger also participated in multiple scenarios on the firearm simulator regarding shoot don’t shoot situations. Senator Eslinger will now be able to go back to Jefferson City with first-hand knowledge, of the decision law enforcement must make in a split second, and relay this information to other Senators and Representatives when the need arises.

Below is a list of Law Enforcement representatives that attended the meeting:

Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase

Howell County Sheriff Brent Campbell

Ozark County Sheriff Cass Martin

Wright County Sheriff Sonny Byerley

Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole

Oregon County Sheriff Eric King

Ava Police Department Lt. David Overcast

Mtn. Grove Police Chief Danny Bledsoe

Mtn. Grove Officer Scott Linton

Cabool Police Chief Jerald Sigman

West Plains PD Officer Bryan Bunch

Mtn. View Officer Stetson Schwien

Howell County Deputy Fred Long

Webster County Deputy Adam Hughes

Seymour Police Officer Chase Davis

Texas County Deputy Brent Honeycutt

Shield Solution Greg Martin. Martin also holds a Deputy Commission with Douglas and Howell Counties.

Ozark/Douglas County Reserve John Russo