Ruby Buchanan

Ruby Ellen Buchanan, 94 years, 1 month, 15 days old, passed peacefully to her Heavenly home on February 20, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO with her family by her side.

Ruby was born January 5, 1927 in Ava, MO to Oscar Dillard and Ruth Elizabeth (Davis) Moore.

On December 24, 1945 Ruby and William Arthur Buchanan were united in marriage at Mtn. Home, AR and were blessed with three daughters.

She was a Dairy Farmer and a Homemaker. She farmed along with Arthur and her girls. Ruby was a Christian and a member of the Gentry Church. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, canning, tending her flower beds and was known for her dill pickles! Every time the kids would visit Ruby she was always cracking walnuts!

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Arthur, her three daughters, Carolyn Ellison, Margaret Ellen Stirrat, and Marilyn Cade, five brothers, Clifford, Lloyd, Robert “Bob”, Roy and Harold Moore.

Ruby is survived by her six grandchildren, Shelia Miller, Susan Cox, James Ellison, Steven Ellison, Brandy Lyons, and Kelly Tabor, her sister, Virginia Linder of Ava, her son-in-law, Clyde Ellison, 10 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services for Ruby will be Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Denney Cemetery, Ava. A Visitation will be Saturday at 1:00 p.m. to service time in the funeral home. Officiating will be Pastor Bill Comer. Memorials may be made to Denney Cemetery. Due to the spread of Covid-19 we request everyone to wear a mask if attending.