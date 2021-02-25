Walter Ray Jones, 75 years, 11 months, 27 days old, passed away on February 17, 2021 at the Research Medical Center in Kansas City, MO.

Ray was born February 21, 1945 in Springfield, MO to Raymond and Marsia (Higginbotham) Jones.

On December 21, 1967 Ray and Beverly Sue Coonts were united in marriage in Kansas City, MO and were blessed with two children, Stacy and William Brian.

He was a retired truck driver for Yellow Freight out of Kansas City area. He worked with them for 25 years until he lost his eyesight. He was a member of the Teamster Local #41. Ray was a believer and raised in the church. He enjoyed Nascar and loved traveling to the races before he lost his eyesight. Ray enjoyed listening to bluegrass, country and gospel music and loved listening to audio books. Ray’s joy was his family, his childhood friend, Dale Gage and his German Shepherd, Jessie. Ray was a strong man and endured so much with his disability but never ever complained. He loved being involved and attending his families activities.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Kenny and Ricky Jones, and one sister, Kathy Booth.

He is survived by his wife, Sue of the home, two children, Stacy & David Spalding of Bolivar, MO and William Brian Jones of Kansas City, MO, five grandchildren, Danielle & Jack, Ethan & McKayla, Chelsea, Seth, and Cheyenne, four great grandchildren, Natalie, Jackson, Katie, McKenzie, and one-on-the way, two sisters, Janice & Ron Williams, Bunnie & Bennie Lemery, one brother, Dale & Judy Jones, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services for Ray were Monday, February 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Evans Cemetery east of Ava. A visitation was prior to the service on Monday from 1:00 p.m. to service time. Officiating was Pastor Dale Garrison. Memorials may be made to Gideon’s International or American Cancer Society. Due to the spread of Covid-19 we requested everyone to wear a mask and social distance. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.