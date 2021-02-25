Dr. Dale Edward Wheeler, 69 years, 9 months and 5 days old, passed away on February 19, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield Mo.

Dale was born May 14, 1951 in Almont, Michigan to Irvin and Helen Irene (D’Arcy) Wheeler.

Dale was a physician in Farmington, MO, Bonne Terre, MO, and Ava, MO for many years.

Dale was a Christian and a member of the Springfield Grace Church of the Nazarene. He was also a member of the Gideons International.

Dale and Connie Brighton were united in marriage on October 17, 1970 in Waldron, Michigan and to this union three children were born.

Dale liked MOPAR (Chrysler, Plymouth, Dodge) cars. He had a large collection of cars. He loved his music and was really good at trivia. He enjoyed old westerns, especially John Wayne.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Thomas Wheeler and a nephew, Grant Thomas Wheeler.

Dale is survived by his wife, Connie, three children and their spouses, Patrick and Teresa Wheeler, Heather and Eric Richardson and Benjamin and Francetta Wheeler, five grandchildren, Nicole Danielle Wheeler, Alexander Grant Wheeler, Nathaniel Patrick Wheeler, Gabriel Paul Wheeler and Warren Grant Wheeler, one brother, Donald Wheeler and wife, Alma and numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Dale were Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 2:00 pm in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, Missouri. Visitation was Tuesday, February 23, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the funeral home.

Burial was in the Ava Cemetery. Officiating was Pastor Fred Toomey, Jr. Memorials may be made to Gideons International or 4 The Love of Canines. Due to the spread of Covid-19 anyone attending was requested to please wear a mask. Thank you. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.