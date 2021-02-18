What Year Was This? February 18, 2021 Herald Archives This snow photo is from the same week of February, but of what year? We’ll have a small prize for the first person to stop in the Herald offices with the right answer. Posted in City of Ava, Douglas County, Featured Story, News Related Posts Senior Center Calendar February 18, 2021 Snow Job: Ava Gets Hit with Snow and Frigid Temperatures February 18, 2021 Senior Center Calendar February 11, 2021 958 Vaccinated at COVID-19 Clinic February 11, 2021 Covering Ava’s Tracks: Jon Cluff researches the 1910-1935 Ava-Mansfield train February 11, 2021