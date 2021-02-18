Velena “Bea” Christy

Velena “Bea” (Duckworth) Christy passed from this earth on February 15, 2021, at Gainesville Healthcare Center, Gainesville, MO. She was born on September 26, 1924, in Indianapolis, IN.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021, starting at 2:00 PM in the Ava Family Funeral Home Chapel 401 N Jefferson Ava, MO. Visitation will be held from 1:00 until the start of service time. Burial will follow in the Goodhope Cemetery.

A full obituary and online condolences can be left at Avafamilyfuneralhome.com.