Mary Ellen Yocum

Mary Yocum, 93 years, 17 days old, passed away peacefully to her Heavenly home on February 12, 2021 at her home with her family by his side.

Mary was born to Frank and Ivy Scott January 24, 1928 in Norwood Mo.

On June 3, 1948, Mary and John were united in marriage at Mtn. Home, Arkansas and to this union were blessed with five children. They were happily married for 72 years!

Mary was a Christian and a member of the Ava First Southern Baptist Church.

She loved being a wife and mother and enjoyed watching her children grow and have families of their own. She enjoyed sewing and had her own upholstery shop for a time. She loved horse shoe pitching and traveled all over California in competitions. She loved to play guitar and sing with her siblings. She enjoyed watching football and baseball. In later years she enjoyed going to yard sales with John and refinishing furniture together. She loved being outdoors and gardening, But most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Ivy, her loving husband John, two sons Steve and Jimmy, three sisters Maxine, Betty and Ruby, six brothers Newlin, Fransis, Delbert, Bob, Darrel and James, a sister in-law Margaret Scott, a brother in-law Ben and a son in-law John Webster.

Mary is survived by her three children, Charolette Webster, Bruce Yocum and Jerry Yocum, a dauthter-in-law, Janet Yocum, 15 grandchildren and their spouses, Gabe, Mandy and Michael, Rachel and Michael, Jenelle and Jim, Dusty and Lacey, Johnny and Brittney, Mark, Megan, Logan, Shannon and husband, Jed and April, Jake, Megan and Josh, Jessica and Darby, 29 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.

An open traditional visitation for Mary will be Saturday, February 20, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, Missouri. Burial of cremains for John and Mary will be June 3, 2021 in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Mtn. Grove, Missouri. Cremation services for Mary are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.