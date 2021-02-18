Douglas County Sheriff’s Activity Report

On February 11, 2020 Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase and Ozark County Sheriff Cass Martin investigated the death of a Wright County Inmate in the Wright County Jail.

The inmate was identified as Daniel Moore, age 44, of Hartville. Moore was in a cell by himself and when jail staff went to serve breakfast Moore was found with a blanket around his neck. Attempts were made by jail staff to revive Moore but those efforts were unsuccessful.

An autopsy was performed on Moore on February 12, 2021. Preliminary results of the autopsy indicated Moore died from asphyxiation consistent with that of hanging himself. The results of the toxicology are not readily available at this time.

Sheriff Degase advised that the pathologist advised there were no other injuries to Moore.

Investigator are still in the process of obtaining video surveillance of the hallway, where the cell was at Moore was being held in.

Sheriff Degase advised it is customary to have an outside agency conduct the investigations on cases such as these. At this time there is nothing to indicate any type of foul play, however investigators are waiting until the surveillance videos are viewed to make an official ruling.