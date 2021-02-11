Senior Center Calendar
ACTIVITIES
Monday: Feb. 15
President’s Day – Closed
Tuesday: Feb. 16
Noon – Pitch Tournament
Wednesday: Feb. 17
11:30-12:30- Lunch Served
Thursday: Feb. 18
Noon – Pinochle
Senior Age Tax Clinic – By Appt.
Grace Foot Clinic – By Appt.
Friday: Feb. 19
11:30 – 12:30 – Lunch Served
Noon – Bingo
LUNCH WILL BE SERVED EVERY WEDNESDAY FROM 11:30-12:30
February 17, 2021-
Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce, Seasoned Green Beans and Strawberry Cake with Coffee/Tea
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $4.00
Guests under 60 – $6.00
NOTICE: If Ava schools are
closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.
For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
* Masks are required due to Covid-19
Western Douglas County to Ava-Friday, Feb. 19