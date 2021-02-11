Senior Center Calendar

ACTIVITIES

Monday: Feb. 15

President’s Day – Closed

Tuesday: Feb. 16

Noon – Pitch Tournament

Wednesday: Feb. 17

11:30-12:30- Lunch Served

Thursday: Feb. 18

Noon – Pinochle

Senior Age Tax Clinic – By Appt.

Grace Foot Clinic – By Appt.

Friday: Feb. 19

11:30 – 12:30 – Lunch Served

Noon – Bingo

LUNCH WILL BE SERVED EVERY WEDNESDAY FROM 11:30-12:30

February 17, 2021-

Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce, Seasoned Green Beans and Strawberry Cake with Coffee/Tea

Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $4.00

Guests under 60 – $6.00

NOTICE: If Ava schools are

closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.

For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

* Masks are required due to Covid-19

Western Douglas County to Ava-Friday, Feb. 19