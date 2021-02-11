Roger C. Adams III, 32, entered into this world on September 26, 1988, in Mansfield, Missouri, to his parents, Roger Jr. and Amy (Yeary) Adams. He departed this life on February 4, 2021, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Roger was surrounded with the love of his family.

Roger was a “collector” of people and never met a stranger. If a person were to describe Roger’s life in one word, it would be love. He loved to be with his family and friends. He loved to make other people laugh and kept all who knew him entertained. Roger always seemed to find the lighter side of things and had an incredible laugh, one that was infectious to all who were lucky enough to be close by. He loved music and enjoyed playing the guitar. He loved to play jokes on his family. Roger was an incredible and accomplished salesman because of his genuine ability to connect with the needs of others. Above all else, he loved to spend time with his girls, Heather, Kylie, Jaila, and Neveah. They were the center of his every thought and action, and the memories made will be carried in their hearts forever.

Roger was met at the gates of Heaven by his Grandparents, Roger Adams, Wayne Yeary, and Evelyn Akers, Aunt June Brazeal, Uncle Larry Lent, and Brother Richard Dean Wylie.

Roger will be missed by Heather Dias, his Fiance and the love of his life, his daughters, Kylie, Naveah, and Jailla. He will also be missed by a daughter of his heart, Sienna, his brothers, Cody Harley and Dillon Adams, his sisters Tafi Buege, Kayla Adams, and Meribella Adams, his mother and father, Amy Adams and Roger Adams Jr. Roger leaves behind several other nieces, nephews, cousins, family members, and friends who will greatly miss his happy and big-hearted spirit.

A memorial celebration of his life was conducted on Saturday, February 5, 2021, at 11:00 am in the Ava Family Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate love offerings to help with final expenses. All services are under the care and direction of Ava Family Funeral Home.

