Ray Lloyd Grooms

Ray Lloyd Groom, 55 years, 7 months and 25 days old, passed away on February 3, 2021 at his home in Ava MO.

Ray was born June 9, 1965 in Houston, Texas to Don and Janice (West) Grooms.

Ray worked for Rick’s Roofing out of Ava.

On August 5, 2006, Ray and Tina Solomon were united in marriage in Ava, Missouri.

Ray enjoyed cookouts and his dog Max. He was kind and giving to all he knew.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, James Albrecht and nephew, Dane Solomon.

Ray is survived by his wife Tina, three children, brother Don Elroy Grooms Jr. and brother Kevin Grooms, brother-in-law, Marty Solomon and wife, Marla, nephew, Mason Solomon, his co-workers, and other relatives and friends.

A memorial service for Ray was Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, Missouri with Pastor James Hathcock officiating. Cremation services per Ray’s wishes were conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.