Marian Cunningham

Marian Lucille Cunningham, 83 years, 1 month, 28 days old, passed peacefully to Heaven on February 9, 2021 at her home with her sons and family by her side.

Marian was born December 11, 1937 in Taney County, MO to Aude Ervan and Alice Lena (Albright) Johnson.

On May 16, 1958 Marian and James V. Cunningham were united in marriage at Springfield, MO and were blessed with two sons, Jamey and Tommy.

Marian was a Homemaker and a Christian. She was a member of the Freewill Baptist Church in Fordland. Marian loved her family and her big little dog, Snoopy. She also enjoyed flowers, gardening, and attending music jams with her friends. Marian was cherished and so loved by her family!

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James in 2011, a sister, Virginia Johnson, and one brother, Kenneth Johnson.

Marian is survived by her two sons, Jamey & Mary Cunningham and Thomas Cunningham all of Fordland, MO, six grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and one on-the-way, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Marian will be Friday, February 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Fordland Cemetery, Fordland, MO. Officiating will be Pastor Gene Crewse. Due to the spread of Covid-19 we request everyone to please wear a mask if attending. Thank you. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.