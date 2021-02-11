958 Vaccinated at COVID-19 Clinic

Michael Boyink/Herald 958 people received a COVID-19 vaccination at a mass clinic held at the MOCH Wellness center in Ava on Saturday, February 6th, 2021. Members of the Missouri National Guard check in each car.
Debbie Dade from Ava Place offered hot coffee and cinnamon rolls to incoming visitors.
Entering the MOCH center required a facemask.
The MOCH gymnasium held vaccination stations and a post vaccination waiting area.
Howard Hardecke of Springfield receives a COVID-19 vaccination from MOCH nurse Dara Collins.
Mark and Starlyn Campbell of Nixa wait to ensure of no side effects from receiving the vaccine.
Visitors are given a ride back to their car after receiving the vaccine.
Messages from the community to the visitors.