Violet June Dodson, 82, entered this life July 18, 1938 at Dora, Mo to parents Benjamin Harrison and Jean Opal (Murdy) Collins. She departed this life on January 30, 2021, at Springfield Villa Care Center, Springfield, MO.

July 17, 1954, she married Boyd Bertrum Dodson and they raised their three children in the Dora, MO area. She was devoted to her family and their care, She was a wonderful cook, who could make a feast out of wild game, like squirrel, venison, and especially quail. She may have been small of stature but she had a big, loving heart. She loved to quilt knowing that when she made quilts for the family it would be like wrapping her loving arms around them. She passed on the value of hard work to her children as she worked at factories and as a cook at school. She enjoyed attending church services as long as her health allowed. She will be remembered as a quiet, gentle, lady by her friends and many relatives

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one-half brother, and three half-sisters.

She is survived by one son David (Donna) Dodson and two daughters, Kathy (Jeff) Thompson and Wanda (William) Strausbaugh. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Michael Dodson, Melanie Breeding, Amanda Smith, Wendy Blount, and Cody Freeman. Sixteen great-grandchildren: Chase, Bryse, Reese, Megan, Quin, Macee, Darren, Tristan, Legend, Tyler, Gracelynn, Kody, Karter, Caydence, Emma, and Hailey are left with the memory of her kind nature. A great-great child will arrive too late to be held and rocked in her arms. She is fondly remembered by one brother, Terry (Pete) Collins, as well as two sisters Fern Trail and Colleen Epley. She will be remembered by many other friends and relatives for many years.

The body will lie in state in the Ava Family Funeral Home Chapel Wednesday, February 3, 2021, from 10:00 until 4:00 and Thursday from 10:00-12:00. Graveside services will be conducted Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 2:00 at Smith Chapel Cemetery. All services are under the care and direction of Ava Family Funeral Home.

